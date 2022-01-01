Waffles in Plymouth

Plymouth restaurants that serve waffles

Roll Street Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

Roll Street Tavern

35 Main Street, Plymouth

Avg 3.5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Waffle Fries$4.99
More about Roll Street Tavern
The Blueberry Muffin image

DONUTS

The Blueberry Muffin

12 Village Green South, Plymouth

Avg 4.7 (253 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Plain Waffle$7.99
Served with powdered sugar and whipped butter
More about The Blueberry Muffin

