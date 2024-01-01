Plymouth Meeting restaurants you'll love
Plymouth Meeting's top cuisines
Must-try Plymouth Meeting restaurants
More about WOOJUNGSUSHI
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
WOOJUNGSUSHI
1017 GERMANTOWN PIKE, PLYMOUTH MEETING
|Popular items
|KING KONG ROLL
|$17.00
Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, avocado, Tamago, sprinkle-wrapped in tobiko
|MISO
|$3.00
With tofu, scallions, and seaweed
|SAKE (SU)
|$7.95
Salmon Sushi
More about honeygrow - Plymouth Meeting
honeygrow - Plymouth Meeting
500 W Germanton Pike, Plymouth Meeting
More about Philly Pretzel Factory - 0056 (Plymouth Meeting)
Philly Pretzel Factory - 0056 (Plymouth Meeting)
1001 East Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting