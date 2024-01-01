Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Plymouth Meeting restaurants you'll love

Plymouth Meeting restaurants
  • Plymouth Meeting

Plymouth Meeting's top cuisines

Seafood
Sushi & Japanese
Must-try Plymouth Meeting restaurants

WOOJUNGSUSHI image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

WOOJUNGSUSHI

1017 GERMANTOWN PIKE, PLYMOUTH MEETING

Avg 4.6 (601 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
KING KONG ROLL$17.00
Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, avocado, Tamago, sprinkle-wrapped in tobiko
MISO$3.00
With tofu, scallions, and seaweed
SAKE (SU)$7.95
Salmon Sushi
More about WOOJUNGSUSHI
Banner pic

 

honeygrow - Plymouth Meeting

500 W Germanton Pike, Plymouth Meeting

No reviews yet
More about honeygrow - Plymouth Meeting
Banner pic

 

Philly Pretzel Factory - 0056 (Plymouth Meeting)

1001 East Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Philly Pretzel Factory - 0056 (Plymouth Meeting)
