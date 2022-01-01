Plymouth restaurants you'll love
More about The Burger Spot
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
The Burger Spot
550 Forest Ave, Plymouth
|Popular items
|Onion Rings
|$5.00
See "DIPPING SAUCE" section for homemade ranch and other sauces!
|French Fries
|$4.00
See "DIPPING SAUCE" section for homemade ranch and other sauces!
|Tater Tots
|$4.50
See "DIPPING SAUCE" section for homemade ranch and other sauces!
More about Broasted Brothers Chicken
Broasted Brothers Chicken
15171 Sheldon Rd, Plymouth
|Popular items
|3 Mixed Meal, 2 Sides, 1 Biscuit
|$9.99
|2 Piece Tender, 1 Side, 1 Biscuit
|$6.99
|Thigh
|$2.49
More about Z's Bubble Tea
Z's Bubble Tea
575 Forest Ave, Plymouth
|Popular items
|Milk Tea
|Coffee Lover
|Red Velvet Oreo Boba
|$7.25
More about Arbor Brewing Company
Arbor Brewing Company
777 W Ann Arbor Trail, Plymouth
|Popular items
|Nachos
|$12.00
Fresh Chips, Black Beans, Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapenos, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Green Onion, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo
Add Chicken or Pulled Pork $3
|Thai Kai Salad
|$13.00
Spring Mix, Celery Salted Peanuts, Crispy Rice Noodles, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Ginger Vinaigrette and Red Curry Chicken or Substitute Smoked Tofu
|Crispy Cauliflower
|$8.50
Sesame Ginger Glaze, Green Onion
More about CJ's Brewing Company
CJ's Brewing Company
14900 Beck Rd, Plymouth
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.00
Crispy chicken tossed in hot sauce with romaine and cheddar cheese
|Classic Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing
|Chicken Wings Boneless
|$9.00
Boneless wings served plain, hot, or BBQ, along with your choice of dipping sauce, celery and carrots
More about Omelette & Waffle Cafe
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHILI • WAFFLES
Omelette & Waffle Cafe
580 Forest Ave, Plymouth
|Popular items
|#6 Burrito
|$6.50
|Hashbrowns
|$4.00
|2 Eggs, 2 Pancakes, Choice Of Meat
|$6.50
More about Pizza Spot
PIZZA
Pizza Spot
437 Forest Ave, Plymouth
|Popular items
|Greek Salad
|$10.00
Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Feta, Black Olive and Pepperoncini
|Spot Sticks
|$4.50
Served with Marinara
|Spot Salad
|$10.00
Ham, Pepperoni, Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Black Olive and Pepperonicini
More about Greek Islands Eatery - Plymouth
Greek Islands Eatery - Plymouth
306 S Main Street, plymouth
|Popular items
|Large Greek
|$13.00
Lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, beets, pepperoncinis, onions, imported Kalamata olives , and feta cheese
|Tender Wrap
|$9.00
Sliced chicken tenders with Swiss and American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnais
|Gyro Sandwich
|$10.00
A blend of seasoned beef and lamb, thinly sliced, served with tomatoes, onions and gyro sauce on pita
More about NICO & VALI Italian Eatery
PASTA • TAPAS
NICO & VALI Italian Eatery
744 Wing St, Plymouth
|Popular items
|Asiago Baci
|$18.00
Italian cheese filled pasta bundles with roasted tomatoes and asparagus in a garlic cream sauce
|NICO Burger
|$16.00
1/2 lb grass fed beef burger with fontina cheese, caramelized onions, heirloom tomato, wild arugula and our sun-dried tomato spread on a brioche bun, with sweet potato chips
|Gnocchi Cinghiale
|$28.00
House made potato, ricotta and parmiagiano dumplings, tossed with slow braised wild boar ragu, topped with pecorino cheese
More about Barrio Cocina Y Tequileria
Barrio Cocina Y Tequileria
555 Forest Ave, Plymouth
|Popular items
|ENSALADA MIXTA
|$12.50
ROMAINE, QUESO FRESCO, TOMATO, AVOCADO, TORTILLA STRIPS, BLACK BEAN, CORN, CARROT, AVOCADO TOMATILLO RANCH. TWO DRESSINGS ON SIDE
|EL TRIO
|$14.00
3 FRESH HOUSE MADE DIPS: HOT QUESO, GUACAMOLE, SALSA BARRIO
|LARGE CHIPS & SALSA
|$6.00
COMES WITH HOUSE MADE BARRIO SALSA AND CERTIFIED ORGANIC CORN CHIPS
More about Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina
PIZZA • PASTA
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina
777 W Ann Arbor Trail, Plymouth
|Popular items
|Wood Roasted Wings
|$15.50
Amish raised, herb marinated (This item is gluten free)
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$17.00
Grass-fed beef, pancetta, grana padano
|Margherita Buffala
|$15.50
Imported buffalo mozzarella, EVOO, basil
More about Pizza e Vino
PIZZA • SALADS
Pizza e Vino
849 Penniman Ave, Plymouth
|Popular items
|Della Casa
|$10.00
ORGANIC SPRING MIX, ORGANIC BABY TOMATOES, SHAVED PARMIGIANO,
BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE
|Pistacchio e Salsiccia
|$19.00
PISTACHIO PESTO, FENNEL SAUSAGE, BASIL, FIOR DI LATTE -No Tomato Sauce
|Doppio Pepperoni
|$17.00
DOUBLE PREMIUM PEPPERONI, SAN MARZANO TOMATO, SICILIAN OREGANO, FIOR DI LATTE MOZZARELLA
More about Stellas Black Dog Tavern
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Stellas Black Dog Tavern
860 Fralick, Plymouth
More about Thai Ocha
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Thai Ocha
200 S. Main Street, Plymouth
|Popular items
|Thai Iced Tea (PRE-SWEETENED) (NO REFILL)
|$4.00
|KP1 KOWPAD (THAI STYLE FRIED RICE)
|A1 SPRING ROLL (VEGETABLE) - 2 PIECES
|$3.50
More about La Fresh Mediterranean Grill
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • GRILL
La Fresh Mediterranean Grill
44645 5 Mile Rd, Plymouth
|Popular items
|Chicken Shawarma Pita
|$6.99
Rolled in a pita with garlic and pickles.
|Meduim Fattouch
|$6.49
Mixture of chopped romaine ,cucumber
tomato, parsley, and pita chips served with house dressing.
|Chicken Shawarma Entree
|$18.99
Tender marinated chicken breast cooked on vertical spit served with garlic sauce.
More about PLYMOUTH #24
PLYMOUTH #24
41496 Ann Arbor Rd., Plymouth
More about Simply Fresh Mediterranean
Simply Fresh Mediterranean
838 Penniman Ave, Plymouth
|Popular items
|Large Fattoush Salad
|$9.50
Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Cabbage, Pita Chips
|Chicken Shawarma Pita
|$7.00
Garlic Sauce & Pickles
|Chicken Shawarma Platter
|$14.50
Garlic Sauce, Pickles & Tomatoes
More about Ironwood Grill
Ironwood Grill
840 W Ann Arbor Trail, Plymouth
More about Park Place Gastropub
Park Place Gastropub
336 South Main Street, Plymouth