Plymouth restaurants you'll love

Plymouth restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Plymouth

Plymouth's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Greek
Southern
Middle Eastern
Must-try Plymouth restaurants

The Burger Spot image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

The Burger Spot

550 Forest Ave, Plymouth

Avg 4.6 (884 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Onion Rings$5.00
See "DIPPING SAUCE" section for homemade ranch and other sauces!
French Fries$4.00
See "DIPPING SAUCE" section for homemade ranch and other sauces!
Tater Tots$4.50
See "DIPPING SAUCE" section for homemade ranch and other sauces!
Broasted Brothers Chicken image

 

Broasted Brothers Chicken

15171 Sheldon Rd, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
3 Mixed Meal, 2 Sides, 1 Biscuit$9.99
2 Piece Tender, 1 Side, 1 Biscuit$6.99
Thigh$2.49
Z's Bubble Tea image

 

Z's Bubble Tea

575 Forest Ave, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Milk Tea
Coffee Lover
Red Velvet Oreo Boba$7.25
Arbor Brewing Company image

 

Arbor Brewing Company

777 W Ann Arbor Trail, Plymouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Nachos$12.00
Fresh Chips, Black Beans, Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapenos, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Green Onion, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo
Add Chicken or Pulled Pork $3
Thai Kai Salad$13.00
Spring Mix, Celery Salted Peanuts, Crispy Rice Noodles, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Ginger Vinaigrette and Red Curry Chicken or Substitute Smoked Tofu
Crispy Cauliflower$8.50
Sesame Ginger Glaze, Green Onion
CJ's Brewing Company image

 

CJ's Brewing Company

14900 Beck Rd, Plymouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.00
Crispy chicken tossed in hot sauce with romaine and cheddar cheese
Classic Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing
Chicken Wings Boneless$9.00
Boneless wings served plain, hot, or BBQ, along with your choice of dipping sauce, celery and carrots
Omelette & Waffle Cafe image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHILI • WAFFLES

Omelette & Waffle Cafe

580 Forest Ave, Plymouth

Avg 4.6 (2823 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#6 Burrito$6.50
Hashbrowns$4.00
2 Eggs, 2 Pancakes, Choice Of Meat$6.50
Pizza Spot image

PIZZA

Pizza Spot

437 Forest Ave, Plymouth

Avg 4.8 (746 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Salad$10.00
Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Feta, Black Olive and Pepperoncini
Spot Sticks$4.50
Served with Marinara
Spot Salad$10.00
Ham, Pepperoni, Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Black Olive and Pepperonicini
Greek Islands Eatery - Plymouth image

 

Greek Islands Eatery - Plymouth

306 S Main Street, plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Greek$13.00
Lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, beets, pepperoncinis, onions, imported Kalamata olives , and feta cheese
Tender Wrap$9.00
Sliced chicken tenders with Swiss and American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnais
Gyro Sandwich$10.00
A blend of seasoned beef and lamb, thinly sliced, served with tomatoes, onions and gyro sauce on pita
Consumer pic

PASTA • TAPAS

NICO & VALI Italian Eatery

744 Wing St, Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (2055 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Asiago Baci$18.00
Italian cheese filled pasta bundles with roasted tomatoes and asparagus in a garlic cream sauce
NICO Burger$16.00
1/2 lb grass fed beef burger with fontina cheese, caramelized onions, heirloom tomato, wild arugula and our sun-dried tomato spread on a brioche bun, with sweet potato chips
Gnocchi Cinghiale$28.00
House made potato, ricotta and parmiagiano dumplings, tossed with slow braised wild boar ragu, topped with pecorino cheese
Barrio Cocina Y Tequileria image

 

Barrio Cocina Y Tequileria

555 Forest Ave, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ENSALADA MIXTA$12.50
ROMAINE, QUESO FRESCO, TOMATO, AVOCADO, TORTILLA STRIPS, BLACK BEAN, CORN, CARROT, AVOCADO TOMATILLO RANCH. TWO DRESSINGS ON SIDE
EL TRIO$14.00
3 FRESH HOUSE MADE DIPS: HOT QUESO, GUACAMOLE, SALSA BARRIO
LARGE CHIPS & SALSA$6.00
COMES WITH HOUSE MADE BARRIO SALSA AND CERTIFIED ORGANIC CORN CHIPS
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina image

PIZZA • PASTA

Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina

777 W Ann Arbor Trail, Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (2073 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Wood Roasted Wings$15.50
Amish raised, herb marinated (This item is gluten free)
Rigatoni Bolognese$17.00
Grass-fed beef, pancetta, grana padano
Margherita Buffala$15.50
Imported buffalo mozzarella, EVOO, basil
Pizza e Vino image

PIZZA • SALADS

Pizza e Vino

849 Penniman Ave, Plymouth

Avg 4.3 (489 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Della Casa$10.00
ORGANIC SPRING MIX, ORGANIC BABY TOMATOES, SHAVED PARMIGIANO,
BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE
Pistacchio e Salsiccia$19.00
PISTACHIO PESTO, FENNEL SAUSAGE, BASIL, FIOR DI LATTE -No Tomato Sauce
Doppio Pepperoni$17.00
DOUBLE PREMIUM PEPPERONI, SAN MARZANO TOMATO, SICILIAN OREGANO, FIOR DI LATTE MOZZARELLA
Stellas Black Dog Tavern image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Stellas Black Dog Tavern

860 Fralick, Plymouth

Avg 4.4 (588 reviews)
Takeout
Honey Hole Diner image

 

Honey Hole Diner

584 Starkweather St, Plymouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Thai Ocha

200 S. Main Street, Plymouth

Avg 4.4 (1706 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Thai Iced Tea (PRE-SWEETENED) (NO REFILL)$4.00
KP1 KOWPAD (THAI STYLE FRIED RICE)
A1 SPRING ROLL (VEGETABLE) - 2 PIECES$3.50
Restaurant banner

 

Stella's Trackside

885 Starkweather St, Plymouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
La Fresh Mediterranean Grill image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • GRILL

La Fresh Mediterranean Grill

44645 5 Mile Rd, Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (676 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Shawarma Pita$6.99
Rolled in a pita with garlic and pickles.
Meduim Fattouch$6.49
Mixture of chopped romaine ,cucumber
tomato, parsley, and pita chips served with house dressing.
Chicken Shawarma Entree$18.99
Tender marinated chicken breast cooked on vertical spit served with garlic sauce.
PLYMOUTH #24 image

 

PLYMOUTH #24

41496 Ann Arbor Rd., Plymouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Simply Fresh Mediterranean

838 Penniman Ave, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Fattoush Salad$9.50
Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Cabbage, Pita Chips
Chicken Shawarma Pita$7.00
Garlic Sauce & Pickles
Chicken Shawarma Platter$14.50
Garlic Sauce, Pickles & Tomatoes
Restaurant banner

 

Ironwood Grill

840 W Ann Arbor Trail, Plymouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Park Place Gastropub

336 South Main Street, Plymouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Plymouth

Greek Salad

Chicken Pitas

Shawarma

Nachos

Chili

Caesar Salad

Hummus

Chicken Shawarma

