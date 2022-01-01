Plymouth sandwich spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Plymouth

Stellas Black Dog Tavern image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Stellas Black Dog Tavern

860 Fralick, Plymouth

Avg 4.4 (588 reviews)
Takeout
More about Stellas Black Dog Tavern
Honey Hole Diner image

 

Honey Hole Diner

584 Starkweather St, Plymouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Honey Hole Diner
La Fresh Mediterranean Grill image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • GRILL

La Fresh Mediterranean Grill

44645 5 Mile Rd, Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (676 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Meduim Fattouch$6.49
Mixture of chopped romaine ,cucumber
tomato, parsley, and pita chips served with house dressing.
Sm Hummus$6.49
Chickpeas blended with garlic, tahini and lemon juice.
Chicken Shawarma Pita$6.99
Rolled in a pita with garlic and pickles.
More about La Fresh Mediterranean Grill

