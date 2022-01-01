Plymouth Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Plymouth
More about Greek Islands Eatery - Plymouth
Greek Islands Eatery - Plymouth
306 S Main Street, plymouth
|Popular items
|Large Greek
|$13.00
Lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, beets, pepperoncinis, onions, imported Kalamata olives , and feta cheese
|Caesar Wrap
|$9.00
Broiled marinated chicken breast, Parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce and Caesar dressing
|Small Greek
|$9.00
Lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, beets, pepperoncinis, onions, imported Kalamata olives , and feta cheese
More about NICO & VALI Italian Eatery
PASTA • TAPAS
NICO & VALI Italian Eatery
744 Wing St, Plymouth
|Popular items
|Spaghetti with Meatballs
|$17.00
Home style spaghetti tossed with marinara sauce and served with our signature veal, beef and pork meatballs
|NICO Burger
|$16.00
1/2 lb grass fed beef burger with fontina cheese, caramelized onions, heirloom tomato, wild arugula and our sun-dried tomato spread on a brioche bun, with sweet potato chips
|Meat Lasagne
|$16.00
Pasta sheets layered with meat sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, parmigiano, and hard-boiled egg.
More about La Fresh Mediterranean Grill
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • GRILL
La Fresh Mediterranean Grill
44645 5 Mile Rd, Plymouth
|Popular items
|Meduim Fattouch
|$6.49
Mixture of chopped romaine ,cucumber
tomato, parsley, and pita chips served with house dressing.
|Sm Hummus
|$6.49
Chickpeas blended with garlic, tahini and lemon juice.
|Chicken Shawarma Pita
|$6.99
Rolled in a pita with garlic and pickles.