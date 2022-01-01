Plymouth Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Plymouth restaurants
Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Plymouth

Greek Islands Eatery - Plymouth image

 

Greek Islands Eatery - Plymouth

306 S Main Street, plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Greek$13.00
Lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, beets, pepperoncinis, onions, imported Kalamata olives , and feta cheese
Caesar Wrap$9.00
Broiled marinated chicken breast, Parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce and Caesar dressing
Small Greek$9.00
Lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, beets, pepperoncinis, onions, imported Kalamata olives , and feta cheese
More about Greek Islands Eatery - Plymouth
Consumer pic

PASTA • TAPAS

NICO & VALI Italian Eatery

744 Wing St, Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (2055 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Spaghetti with Meatballs$17.00
Home style spaghetti tossed with marinara sauce and served with our signature veal, beef and pork meatballs
NICO Burger$16.00
1/2 lb grass fed beef burger with fontina cheese, caramelized onions, heirloom tomato, wild arugula and our sun-dried tomato spread on a brioche bun, with sweet potato chips
Meat Lasagne$16.00
Pasta sheets layered with meat sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, parmigiano, and hard-boiled egg.
More about NICO & VALI Italian Eatery
La Fresh Mediterranean Grill image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • GRILL

La Fresh Mediterranean Grill

44645 5 Mile Rd, Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (676 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Meduim Fattouch$6.49
Mixture of chopped romaine ,cucumber
tomato, parsley, and pita chips served with house dressing.
Sm Hummus$6.49
Chickpeas blended with garlic, tahini and lemon juice.
Chicken Shawarma Pita$6.99
Rolled in a pita with garlic and pickles.
More about La Fresh Mediterranean Grill

