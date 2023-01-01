Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carrot cake in
Plymouth
/
Plymouth
/
Carrot Cake
Plymouth restaurants that serve carrot cake
Broasted Brothers Chicken
15171 Sheldon Rd, Plymouth
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake
$5.99
More about Broasted Brothers Chicken
PASTA • TAPAS
NICO & VALI Italian Eatery
744 Wing St, Plymouth
Avg 4.5
(2055 reviews)
Carrot Cake
$10.00
Dark, Fruity and Moist
More about NICO & VALI Italian Eatery
