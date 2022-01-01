Chef salad in Plymouth
Plymouth restaurants that serve chef salad
Greek Islands Eatery - Plymouth
306 S Main Street, plymouth
|Chef Salad
|$10.50
Lettuce, grape tomatoes, organic turkey, ham, hard-boiled egg, cucumber and Swiss cheese
PIZZA • PASTA
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina
777 W Ann Arbor Trail, Plymouth
|Large Chef's Garden Salad
|$13.00
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, house blend mozzarella, herb vinaigrette
(This item can be made vegan without the cheese)
|Small Chef's Garden Salad
|$7.50
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, house blend mozzarella, herb vinaigrette
(This item can be made vegan without the cheese)