Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Plymouth

Go
Plymouth restaurants
Toast

Plymouth restaurants that serve chef salad

Greek Islands Eatery - Plymouth image

 

Greek Islands Eatery - Plymouth

306 S Main Street, plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$10.50
Lettuce, grape tomatoes, organic turkey, ham, hard-boiled egg, cucumber and Swiss cheese
More about Greek Islands Eatery - Plymouth
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina

777 W Ann Arbor Trail, Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (2073 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Large Chef's Garden Salad$13.00
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, house blend mozzarella, herb vinaigrette
(This item can be made vegan without the cheese)
Small Chef's Garden Salad$7.50
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, house blend mozzarella, herb vinaigrette
(This item can be made vegan without the cheese)
More about Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina

Browse other tasty dishes in Plymouth

Hummus

Tacos

Falafel Pitas

Chicken Parmesan

Salmon Salad

Prosciutto

Quesadillas

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Plymouth to explore

Livonia

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Garden City

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Dearborn Heights

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Westland

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Redford

Avg 2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (100 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston