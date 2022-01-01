Chicken sandwiches in Plymouth
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
The Burger Spot
550 Forest Ave, Plymouth
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Broasted Brothers Chicken
15171 Sheldon Rd, Plymouth
|Chicken Sandwich & 1 Side
|$9.99
CJ's Brewing Company
14900 Beck Rd, Plymouth
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Marinated boneless chicken breast fried crispy, dusted in spices, and tossed in hot sauce, served on brioche with a side of fries and dill pickle