Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Plymouth

Go
Plymouth restaurants
Toast

Plymouth restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

The Burger Spot

550 Forest Ave, Plymouth

Avg 4.6 (884 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.00
More about The Burger Spot
Broasted Brothers Chicken image

 

Broasted Brothers Chicken

15171 Sheldon Rd, Plymouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sandwich & 1 Side$9.99
More about Broasted Brothers Chicken
164a98e4-014f-4776-acb0-cccf1593b426 image

 

CJ's Brewing Company

14900 Beck Rd, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Marinated boneless chicken breast fried crispy, dusted in spices, and tossed in hot sauce, served on brioche with a side of fries and dill pickle
More about CJ's Brewing Company
Greek Islands Eatery - Plymouth image

 

Greek Islands Eatery - Plymouth

306 S Main Street, plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Gyro Sandwich$10.00
A blend of seasoned beef and lamb, thinly sliced, served with tomatoes, onions and gyro sauce on pita
More about Greek Islands Eatery - Plymouth

Browse other tasty dishes in Plymouth

Tacos

Prosciutto

Kale Salad

Shrimp Tacos

Salmon Salad

Pudding

Salmon

Chicken Pitas

Map

More near Plymouth to explore

Livonia

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Garden City

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Dearborn Heights

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Westland

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Redford

Avg 2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (100 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston