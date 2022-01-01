Chicken wraps in Plymouth
Plymouth restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about CJ's Brewing Company
CJ's Brewing Company
14900 Beck Rd, Plymouth
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$12.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tossed with parmesan cheese and caesar dressing
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.00
Crispy chicken tossed in hot sauce with romaine and cheddar cheese
More about Greek Islands Eatery - Plymouth
Greek Islands Eatery - Plymouth
306 S Main Street, plymouth
|Chicken Wrap
|$9.00
Broiled marinated chicken breast with Swiss and American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise
|Chicken Philly Wrap
|$9.00
Broiled marinated chicken breast, grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms and Swiss cheese
|Chicken Cherry Wrap
|$9.50
Broiled marinated chicken thinly sliced with feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, and cherry pecan sauce