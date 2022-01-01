Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Plymouth

Plymouth restaurants
Plymouth restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap image

 

CJ's Brewing Company

14900 Beck Rd, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tossed with parmesan cheese and caesar dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.00
Crispy chicken tossed in hot sauce with romaine and cheddar cheese
More about CJ's Brewing Company
Greek Islands Eatery - Plymouth image

 

Greek Islands Eatery - Plymouth

306 S Main Street, plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Wrap$9.00
Broiled marinated chicken breast with Swiss and American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise
Chicken Philly Wrap$9.00
Broiled marinated chicken breast, grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms and Swiss cheese
Chicken Cherry Wrap$9.50
Broiled marinated chicken thinly sliced with feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, and cherry pecan sauce
More about Greek Islands Eatery - Plymouth

