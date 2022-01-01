Chopped salad in Plymouth
Plymouth restaurants that serve chopped salad
More about Arbor Brewing Company
Arbor Brewing Company
777 W Ann Arbor Trail, Plymouth
|Chopped Summer Salad
|$12.00
Chop salad blend with cucumbers, tomatoes, egg, Kalamata olives, red onion, and creamy Gournay cheese, topped with our Dijon vinaigrette.
More about Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina
PIZZA • PASTA
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina
777 W Ann Arbor Trail, Plymouth
|Small Chop Salad
|$8.50
Romaine, radicchio, egg, tomato, cucumber, ceci, gorgonzola, Dijon red wine vinaigrette
(This item is gluten free and can be made vegan without the eggs & cheese)
|Large Chop Salad
|$15.00
Romaine, radicchio, egg, tomato, cucumber, ceci, gorgonzola, Dijon red wine vinaigrette
(This item is gluten free and can be made vegan without the eggs & cheese)