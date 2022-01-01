Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Falafel pitas in Plymouth

Go
Plymouth restaurants
Toast

Plymouth restaurants that serve falafel pitas

Restaurant banner

 

Simply Fresh Mediterranean

838 Penniman Ave, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Falafel Pita$7.00
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Turnips & Tahini Sauce
More about Simply Fresh Mediterranean
Item pic

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • GRILL

La Fresh Mediterranean Grill

44645 5 Mile Rd, Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (676 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Falafel Pita$5.99
Chickpeas , onion , garlic ,herbs and spices deep fried . Rolled in a pita with lettuce ,tomato pickles and tahini sauce
Falafel Deluxe Pita$6.99
Falafel rolled in a pita with hummus, tabbouleh, and pickles.
More about La Fresh Mediterranean Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Plymouth

Cheese Fries

Hummus

Shrimp Tacos

Chicken Pitas

Chef Salad

Tossed Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Turkey Clubs

Map

More near Plymouth to explore

Livonia

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Garden City

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Dearborn Heights

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Westland

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Redford

Avg 2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (100 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston