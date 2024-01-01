Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fish sandwiches in
Plymouth
/
Plymouth
/
Fish Sandwiches
Plymouth restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
Broasted Brothers Chicken
15171 Sheldon Rd, Plymouth
No reviews yet
GLUTEN FREE Tilapia Fish Sandwich Only
$7.99
More about Broasted Brothers Chicken
Three Brothers Restaurant
8825 General Drive, Plymouth
No reviews yet
Fried Fish Sandwich
$6.59
With lettuce and tomato garnish.
More about Three Brothers Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Plymouth
Flank Steaks
Pumpkin Pies
Clams
Egg Sandwiches
Mac And Cheese
French Fries
Chicken Sandwiches
Salmon
More near Plymouth to explore
Livonia
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Farmington
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Dearborn Heights
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Novi
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Northville
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Westland
No reviews yet
Garden City
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Redford
Avg 2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(121 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(229 restaurants)
Adrian
Avg 3.5
(6 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Toledo
Avg 4.3
(60 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(415 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(186 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(404 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(200 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(248 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(321 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston