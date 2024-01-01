Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Plymouth

Plymouth restaurants
Toast

Plymouth restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Broasted Brothers Chicken

15171 Sheldon Rd, Plymouth

TakeoutDelivery
GLUTEN FREE Tilapia Fish Sandwich Only$7.99
More about Broasted Brothers Chicken
Three Brothers Restaurant

8825 General Drive, Plymouth

TakeoutDelivery
Fried Fish Sandwich$6.59
With lettuce and tomato garnish.
More about Three Brothers Restaurant

