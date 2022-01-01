French fries in
Plymouth
/
Plymouth
/
French Fries
Plymouth restaurants that serve french fries
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
The Burger Spot
550 Forest Ave, Plymouth
Avg 4.6
(884 reviews)
French Fries
$4.00
See "DIPPING SAUCE" section for homemade ranch and other sauces!
More about The Burger Spot
Greek Islands Eatery - Plymouth
306 S Main Street, plymouth
No reviews yet
French Fries
$3.00
More about Greek Islands Eatery - Plymouth
