Garden salad in Plymouth

Plymouth restaurants
Plymouth restaurants that serve garden salad

PIZZA

Pizza Spot

437 Forest Ave, Plymouth

Avg 4.8 (746 reviews)
Takeout
Side Garden Salad$4.00
Garden Salad$8.00
Tomato, Onion, and Cucumber
More about Pizza Spot
PIZZA • PASTA

Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina

777 W Ann Arbor Trail, Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (2073 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Large Chef's Garden Salad$13.00
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, house blend mozzarella, herb vinaigrette
(This item can be made vegan without the cheese)
Small Chef's Garden Salad$7.50
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, house blend mozzarella, herb vinaigrette
(This item can be made vegan without the cheese)
More about Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina

