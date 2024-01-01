Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in Plymouth

Plymouth restaurants
Plymouth restaurants that serve gnocchi

CJ's Brewing Company - USA Hockey Arena

14900 Beck Rd, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Gnocchi$14.00
More about CJ's Brewing Company - USA Hockey Arena
PASTA • TAPAS

NICO & VALI Italian Eatery

744 Wing St, Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (2055 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gnocchi Cinghiale$28.00
braised wild boar ragu, pecorino
More about NICO & VALI Italian Eatery

