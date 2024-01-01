Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Gnocchi in
Plymouth
/
Plymouth
/
Gnocchi
Plymouth restaurants that serve gnocchi
CJ's Brewing Company - USA Hockey Arena
14900 Beck Rd, Plymouth
No reviews yet
Fried Gnocchi
$14.00
More about CJ's Brewing Company - USA Hockey Arena
PASTA • TAPAS
NICO & VALI Italian Eatery
744 Wing St, Plymouth
Avg 4.5
(2055 reviews)
Gnocchi Cinghiale
$28.00
braised wild boar ragu, pecorino
More about NICO & VALI Italian Eatery
