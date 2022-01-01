Greek salad in Plymouth

Arbor Brewing Company image

 

Arbor Brewing Company

777 W Ann Arbor Trail, Plymouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ancient Grain Greek Salad$12.00
Romaine, Quinoa, Farro, Grape Tomatoes, Feta, Kalamata Olives, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Beets, Greek Vinaigrette
More about Arbor Brewing Company
Greek Salad image

PIZZA

Pizza Spot

437 Forest Ave, Plymouth

Avg 4.8 (746 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$10.00
Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Feta, Black Olive and Pepperoncini
More about Pizza Spot
Restaurant banner

 

Simply Fresh Mediterranean

838 Penniman Ave, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Medium Greek Salad$8.00
Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Beets, Feta, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives & Pepperocini
More about Simply Fresh Mediterranean

