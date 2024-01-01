Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Lasagna in
Plymouth
/
Plymouth
/
Lasagna
Plymouth restaurants that serve lasagna
PASTA • TAPAS
NICO & VALI Italian Eatery
744 Wing St, Plymouth
Avg 4.5
(2055 reviews)
Meat Lasagna
$17.00
meat sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, parmigiano
More about NICO & VALI Italian Eatery
Three Brothers Restaurant
8825 General Drive, Plymouth
No reviews yet
Lasagna
$10.49
More about Three Brothers Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Plymouth
Omelettes
Lentil Soup
Crab Cakes
Spaghetti
Mac And Cheese
Carbonara
Spinach Pies
Chicken Pitas
More near Plymouth to explore
Livonia
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Farmington
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Dearborn Heights
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Novi
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Northville
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Westland
No reviews yet
Garden City
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Redford
Avg 2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(122 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(233 restaurants)
Adrian
Avg 3.5
(6 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Toledo
Avg 4.3
(58 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(413 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(184 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(406 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(201 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(253 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(318 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston