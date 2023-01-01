Omelettes in Plymouth
Plymouth restaurants that serve omelettes
More about French Toast Bistro- Plymouth - 40370 Five Mile Road
French Toast Bistro- Plymouth - 40370 Five Mile Road
40370 Five Mile Road, Plymouth
|Lobster Omelette
|$17.00
Wild Mushrooms, Cherry Tomatoes, Cruyere Cheese, White Cheddar Grits, Mixed Greens, Biscuit
|Florentine Veggie Omelette
|$14.00
Roasted Portobello Mushroom, Roasted Red Peppers, Baby Spinach, Goat Cheese, Mixed Greens, Crispy Redskin Potatoes, Biscuit
|Meat Lover's Omelette
|$15.00
Dearborn Ham, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Detroit Breakfast Sausage, American Cheese, Potato Pancake, Mixed Greens, Biscuit