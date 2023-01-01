Omelettes in Plymouth

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French Toast Bistro- Plymouth - 40370 Five Mile Road

40370 Five Mile Road, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Omelette$17.00
Wild Mushrooms, Cherry Tomatoes, Cruyere Cheese, White Cheddar Grits, Mixed Greens, Biscuit
Florentine Veggie Omelette$14.00
Roasted Portobello Mushroom, Roasted Red Peppers, Baby Spinach, Goat Cheese, Mixed Greens, Crispy Redskin Potatoes, Biscuit
Meat Lover's Omelette$15.00
Dearborn Ham, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Detroit Breakfast Sausage, American Cheese, Potato Pancake, Mixed Greens, Biscuit
Omelette & Waffle Cafe - Plymouth

580 Forest Ave, Plymouth

Avg 4.6 (2823 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mexican Omelette$9.50
Plain Omelette$9.00
Western Omelette$9.50
