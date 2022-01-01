Prosciutto in Plymouth
Plymouth restaurants that serve prosciutto
PASTA • TAPAS
NICO & VALI Italian Eatery
744 Wing St, Plymouth
|Prosciutto Crudo
|$10.00
Dry-cured prosciutto, shaved parmigiano and arugula, drizzled with EVOO
PIZZA • PASTA
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina
777 W Ann Arbor Trail, Plymouth
|Prosciutto Di Parma
|$17.50
House blend mozzarella, arugula, grana padano
|Prosciutto E Grana
|$11.00
Prosciutto di parma, grana padano, arugula, focaccia (This item can be prepared gluten free without the focaccia)
PIZZA • SALADS
Pizza e Vino
849 Penniman Ave, Plymouth
|Prosciutto e Bufala
|$20.00
PROSCUITTO DI PARMA, IMPORTED MOZZARELLA DI BUFALA, BASIL
|Tartufo e Prosciutto
|$18.00
PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA, TRUFFLE OIL, PORTOBELLO MUSHROOMS, BASIL FIOR DI LATTE MOZZARELLA (prosciutto added when out of oven) No Tomato Sauce.
|Prosciutto e Rucola
|$18.00
PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA, BABY ARUGULA, FIOR DI LATTE MOZZARELLA, BASIL (prosciutto & arugula added when out of oven) -No Tomato Sauce