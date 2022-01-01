Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in Plymouth

Plymouth restaurants
Toast

Plymouth restaurants that serve prosciutto

PASTA • TAPAS

NICO & VALI Italian Eatery

744 Wing St, Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (2055 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prosciutto Crudo$10.00
Dry-cured prosciutto, shaved parmigiano and arugula, drizzled with EVOO
More about NICO & VALI Italian Eatery
PIZZA • PASTA

Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina

777 W Ann Arbor Trail, Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (2073 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prosciutto Di Parma$17.50
House blend mozzarella, arugula, grana padano
Prosciutto E Grana$11.00
Prosciutto di parma, grana padano, arugula, focaccia (This item can be prepared gluten free without the focaccia)
More about Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina
PIZZA • SALADS

Pizza e Vino

849 Penniman Ave, Plymouth

Avg 4.3 (489 reviews)
Takeout
Prosciutto e Bufala$20.00
PROSCUITTO DI PARMA, IMPORTED MOZZARELLA DI BUFALA, BASIL
Tartufo e Prosciutto$18.00
PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA, TRUFFLE OIL, PORTOBELLO MUSHROOMS, BASIL FIOR DI LATTE MOZZARELLA (prosciutto added when out of oven) No Tomato Sauce.
Prosciutto e Rucola$18.00
PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA, BABY ARUGULA, FIOR DI LATTE MOZZARELLA, BASIL (prosciutto & arugula added when out of oven) -No Tomato Sauce
More about Pizza e Vino

