Quesadillas in Plymouth

Plymouth restaurants
Toast

Plymouth restaurants that serve quesadillas

Greek Islands Eatery - Plymouth image

 

Greek Islands Eatery - Plymouth

306 S Main Street, plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$9.00
Marinated chicken breast served in a ranch dressing, grilled tortilla with melted cheese, bacon and served with lettuce and tomato on the side
Cheese Quesadilla$5.00
Greek Quesadilla$8.50
Marinated chicken breast with Feta cheese and fresh baby spinach in a grilled tortilla
More about Greek Islands Eatery - Plymouth
Barrio Cocina Y Tequileria image

TACOS

Barrio Cocina Y Tequileria

555 Forest Ave, Plymouth

Avg 4.8 (2823 reviews)
Takeout
STEAK QUESADILLA$17.00
STEAK, MEXICAN CHEESE BLEND, PICO DE GALLO, SOUR CREAM AND GUACAMOLE
QUESADILLA DE QUESO$11.00
MEXICAN CHEESE BLEND, PICO DE GALLO, SOUR CREAM AND GUACAMOLE
SHRIMP QUESADILLA$16.00
SHRIMP, MEXICAN CHEESE BLEND, PICO DE GALLO, SOUR CREAM AND GUACAMOLE
More about Barrio Cocina Y Tequileria

