Quesadillas in Plymouth

Greek Islands Eatery - Plymouth
306 S Main Street, plymouth
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.00
Marinated chicken breast served in a ranch dressing, grilled tortilla with melted cheese, bacon and served with lettuce and tomato on the side
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.00
|Greek Quesadilla
|$8.50
Marinated chicken breast with Feta cheese and fresh baby spinach in a grilled tortilla
Barrio Cocina Y Tequileria
555 Forest Ave, Plymouth
|STEAK QUESADILLA
|$17.00
STEAK, MEXICAN CHEESE BLEND, PICO DE GALLO, SOUR CREAM AND GUACAMOLE
|QUESADILLA DE QUESO
|$11.00
MEXICAN CHEESE BLEND, PICO DE GALLO, SOUR CREAM AND GUACAMOLE
|SHRIMP QUESADILLA
|$16.00
SHRIMP, MEXICAN CHEESE BLEND, PICO DE GALLO, SOUR CREAM AND GUACAMOLE