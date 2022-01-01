Salmon in Plymouth
CJ's Brewing Company
14900 Beck Rd, Plymouth
|Blackened Salmon Salad
|$16.00
Blackened salmon, romaine, cucumber, tomato, red onion, mozzarella cheese, and served with a side of raspberry vinaigrette
Greek Islands Eatery - Plymouth
306 S Main Street, plymouth
|Salmon Salad
|$16.00
Wild caught Alaskan salmon, romaine lettuce, dried cherries, feta, tomato and onion topped with a balsamic glaze
PASTA • TAPAS
NICO & VALI Italian Eatery
744 Wing St, Plymouth
|Salmon Burger
|$19.00
Wild caught Salmon fillet served with wild arugula, roasted tomatoes, red onion and dill sauce on a brioche bun, served with house made sweet potato chips