Spinach pies in Plymouth

Plymouth restaurants
Plymouth restaurants that serve spinach pies

Greek Islands Eatery - Plymouth

306 S Main Street, plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach Pie$10.00
Our homemade pie with fresh spinach, feta cheese and seasonings, baked golden brown
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • GRILL

La Fresh Mediterranean Grill

44645 5 Mile Rd, Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (676 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spinach Pies Appetizer 4pc$6.99
Spinach, onions, lemon juice and seasonings baked in dough.
