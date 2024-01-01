Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Plymouth

Plymouth restaurants
Plymouth restaurants that serve spinach salad

Omelette & Waffle Cafe image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHILI • WAFFLES

Omelette & Waffle Cafe - Plymouth

580 Forest Ave, Plymouth

Avg 4.6 (2823 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Salad$6.50
Item pic

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • GRILL

La Fresh Mediterranean Grill

44645 5 Mile Rd, Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (676 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lg Spinach Salad$9.99
Meduim Spinach Salad$7.49
Spinach, tomato, onions served with house
dressing.
Meduim Fattouch Spinach Salad$7.99
Spinach, cucumber, tomato, parsley, and pita chips served with house dressing.
