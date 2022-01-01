Tacos in Plymouth
CJ's Brewing Company
CJ's Brewing Company
14900 Beck Rd, Plymouth
|Shrimp Tacos
|$16.00
3 flour tortillas with sauteed shrimp, crunchy coleslaw, guacamole, and served with a fresh mango salsa
|Steak Tacos
|$16.00
Marinated steak topped with chimichurri, pepperjack cheese, and red cabbage slaw. Served with lime wedges
TACOS
Barrio Cocina Y Tequileria
TACOS
Barrio Cocina Y Tequileria
555 Forest Ave, Plymouth
|MUSHROOM TACOS
|$13.00
King oyster mushrooms, queso fresco, pepitas, radish, zesty truffle pesto, micro cilantro
|SHRIMP TACOS
|$14.00
LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, QUESO FRESCO, CEBOLLITAS- SERVED 3 PER ORDER ON CORN TORTILLAS