Plymouth restaurants you'll love
Must-try Plymouth restaurants
More about Foster's Boiler Room
Foster's Boiler Room
231 Main Street, Plymouth
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese
|$8.99
Baked with our sharp Cheddar and Parmesan cheese sauce and finished with buttery crumbs.
|Three Forks Salad
|$7.99
Maple pecan-dressed young lettuce with green apple, crumbled bleu cheese and candied pecans.
|Pot Stickers
|$7.99
Pan-seared pork dumplings served with a pineapple soy glaze.
More about Peppercorn Farm Market
Peppercorn Farm Market
57 Main Street, Plymouth
|Popular items
|The Classic
|$5.50
Egg and cheese with your choice of Bacon, ham, or house made Sausage. Served on English muffin or Thick cut toast.
Make it a baked fresh croissant for $1
|Keto Bowl
|$8.00
House made sausage, bacon, ham, cheese, eggs, kale and avocado.
|Morning Glory
|$3.00
More about Italian Farmhouse
PIZZA
Italian Farmhouse
337 DW Highway, Plymouth
|Popular items
|Uncommon Salad
|$7.99
Tossed and ready to enjoy with seasonal greens, house vinaigrette, Gorgonzola and candied nuts.
|Penne Rosa
|$13.99
Penne pasta tossed with crème rosa and your choice of sautéed chicken OR Italian sausage. Like it spicy? Just ask!
|Caesar Salad
|$7.99
Tossed and ready to enjoy with romaine, garlic croutons, Parmesan and house-made dressing.
More about Georges Seafood & More
Georges Seafood & More
588 Tenney Mountain Highway, Plymouth
|Popular items
|2-Way Combo Basket (MP)
|$22.95
Market Price. With either clams or scallops. Baskets include French Fries & Cole Slaw.
|2-Way BBQ Platter
|$23.95
Choice of 2: ribs, pulled pork or chicken. We season and smoke our ribs and pork in our own hickory smoker.
|BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$10.95
Our own Applewood smoked pork with BBQ sauce & cole slaw. Includes French Fries & Pickle Spear.