Plymouth restaurants you'll love

Plymouth restaurants
Toast
  • Plymouth

Plymouth's top cuisines

American
Italian
Must-try Plymouth restaurants

Foster's Boiler Room image

 

Foster's Boiler Room

231 Main Street, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mac & Cheese$8.99
Baked with our sharp Cheddar and Parmesan cheese sauce and finished with buttery crumbs.
Three Forks Salad$7.99
Maple pecan-dressed young lettuce with green apple, crumbled bleu cheese and candied pecans.
Pot Stickers$7.99
Pan-seared pork dumplings served with a pineapple soy glaze.
More about Foster's Boiler Room
Peppercorn Farm Market image

 

Peppercorn Farm Market

57 Main Street, Plymouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Classic$5.50
Egg and cheese with your choice of Bacon, ham, or house made Sausage. Served on English muffin or Thick cut toast.
Make it a baked fresh croissant for $1
Keto Bowl$8.00
House made sausage, bacon, ham, cheese, eggs, kale and avocado.
Morning Glory$3.00
More about Peppercorn Farm Market
Italian Farmhouse image

PIZZA

Italian Farmhouse

337 DW Highway, Plymouth

Avg 4.6 (1144 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Uncommon Salad$7.99
Tossed and ready to enjoy with seasonal greens, house vinaigrette, Gorgonzola and candied nuts.
Penne Rosa$13.99
Penne pasta tossed with crème rosa and your choice of sautéed chicken OR Italian sausage. Like it spicy? Just ask!
Caesar Salad$7.99
Tossed and ready to enjoy with romaine, garlic croutons, Parmesan and house-made dressing.
More about Italian Farmhouse
Restaurant banner

 

Georges Seafood & More

588 Tenney Mountain Highway, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
2-Way Combo Basket (MP)$22.95
Market Price. With either clams or scallops. Baskets include French Fries & Cole Slaw.
2-Way BBQ Platter$23.95
Choice of 2: ribs, pulled pork or chicken. We season and smoke our ribs and pork in our own hickory smoker.
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.95
Our own Applewood smoked pork with BBQ sauce & cole slaw. Includes French Fries & Pickle Spear.
More about Georges Seafood & More

