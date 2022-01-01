Cake in Plymouth

Go
Plymouth restaurants
Toast

Plymouth restaurants that serve cake

Italian Farmhouse image

PIZZA

Italian Farmhouse

337 DW Highway, Plymouth

Avg 4.6 (1144 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Cake$7.00
More about Italian Farmhouse
Restaurant banner

 

Georges Seafood & More

588 Tenney Mountain Highway, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Lemon Cream Layer Cake$4.75
More about Georges Seafood & More

Browse other tasty dishes in Plymouth

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Plymouth to explore

Hanover

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Meredith

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Gilford

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Tilton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

White River Junction

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

No reviews yet

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Laconia

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston