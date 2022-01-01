Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Plymouth

Plymouth restaurants
Plymouth restaurants that serve french fries

PIZZA

Italian Farmhouse

337 DW Highway, Plymouth

Avg 4.6 (1144 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$3.99
More about Italian Farmhouse
Georges Seafood & More

588 Tenney Mountain Highway, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cajun French Fries$5.25
More about Georges Seafood & More

