Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sundaes in Plymouth

Go
Plymouth restaurants
Toast

Plymouth restaurants that serve sundaes

Italian Farmhouse image

PIZZA

Italian Farmhouse

337 DW Highway, Plymouth

Avg 4.6 (1144 reviews)
Takeout
Tollhouse Brownie Sundae$7.00
More about Italian Farmhouse
Restaurant banner

 

Georges Seafood & More - 588 Tenney Mountain Highway

588 Tenney Mountain Highway, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Lava Sundae$8.00
More about Georges Seafood & More - 588 Tenney Mountain Highway

Browse other tasty dishes in Plymouth

Chicken Tenders

Cake

Clams

Cheesecake

Caesar Salad

French Fries

Chicken Parmesan

Scallops

Map

More near Plymouth to explore

Hanover

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Meredith

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Gilford

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Tilton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

White River Junction

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (72 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (553 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (373 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston