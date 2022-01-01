Pizzeria Mozza Newport Beach

Go
Pizzeria Mozza is a celebrated pizzeria in Newport Beach, California owned and operated by Chef Nancy Silverton.

Tricolore$17.00
Mixed Red Endive, Arugula, and Frisee greens, Grated Parmesan Reggiano, and Anchovy Vinigrette on the side. Our successful version of a Caesar.
Funghi Misti Pizza$23.00
Mixed mushrooms, fontina, taleggio, thyme
Margherita Pizza$19.00
mozzarella di bufala, tomato, basil
Garganelli$24.00
House made penne with ragu Bolognese
Meatballs al Forno$16.00
Our prized dish comes in an order of three 2oz. meatballs & two slices of semolina toast with garlic herb butter.
Pane Bianco$6.00
Thick white country bread, grilled, drowned in olive oil, rubbed with garlic & finished with sea salt.
Nancy's Chopped Salad$22.00
On a bed of Iceberg Lettuce and Radicchio, Salame, Provolone, Garbanzo Beans, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion & Pepperoncinis. Oregano Sherry Vinaigrette served on the side.
DiNapoli Margherita$25.00
With Chris Bianco DiNapoli tomato, buffalo mozzarella, Genovese basil & extra virgin olive oil
Bianca Pizza$22.00
Fontina, Mozzarella, Sottocenere Cheese, Fried Sage
Fennel Sausage Pizza$23.00
panna, red onion, scallions
800 W Coast Hwy

Newport Beach CA

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
