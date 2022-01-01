Pizzeria Mozza Newport Beach
Pizzeria Mozza is a celebrated pizzeria in Newport Beach, California owned and operated by Chef Nancy Silverton.
PIZZA
800 W Coast Hwy • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
800 W Coast Hwy
Newport Beach CA
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
