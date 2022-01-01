Go
Po Boy Jim

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL

709 H St NE • $$

Avg 4 (2782 reviews)

Popular Items

Wing Flight$13.00
An assortment of our delicious wings served in three different sauces carolina bbq, jerk, honey bourbon, with your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Steak & Cheese$19.00
Sliced sirloin steak made to order with mayo, sautéed onions and peppers, and melted provolone and cheddar cheeses.
Catfish$16.00
Hand battered and fried or blackened catfish served with our house made remoulade.
Beignets$6.00
Classic New Orleans beignets sprinkled with powder sugar.
Chicken Fettuccini$23.00
Cajun chicken seasoned and diced over our creamy spicy alfredo sauce.
Jim's Basket$15.00
Your choice of fresh golden fried shrimp, oyster, catfish, or crawfish meat served with cajun fries and dipping sauce.
Shrimp$16.00
Hand battered and fried or grilled shrimp served with our chipotle sauce.
Bang Bang Chicken and Shrimp$17.00
Hand-battered chicken breast & shrimp tossed in our house-made sweet chili & chipotle mayo sauce
Cajun Crab Pasta$25.00
Your choice of shrimp, crawfish, and lobster meat over our tomato herb creamy creole sauces tossed in with penne pasta.
Gumbo Starter$12.00
Chicken, shrimp, and andouille sausage cooked down in a dark roux with fresh vegetables served over scallion white rice.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

709 H St NE

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

