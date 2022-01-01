Go
Po Boy Jim Columbia

Po' Boy Jim is a Cajun Creole restaurant that specializes in hand-crafting the world's best Traditional and Special Po' Boy sandwiches.

10000 Town Center Ave Suite B

Popular Items

Steak & Cheese$19.00
Sliced sirloin steak made to order with mayo, sautéed onions and peppers, and melted provolone and cheddar cheeses.
Beignets$6.00
Classic New Orleans beignets sprinkled with powder sugar.
Bread Pudding$6.00
Catfish$16.00
Hand battered and fried or blackened catfish served with our house made remoulade.
Gumbo Starter$12.00
Chicken, shrimp, and andouille sausage cooked down in a dark roux with fresh vegetables served over scallion white rice.
Bbq Shrimp$17.00
New Orleans style bbq shrimp.
Blackened Salmon$25.00
Fresh pan-seared salmon fillets served with your choice of two sides.
Jim's Basket$15.00
Your choice of fresh golden fried shrimp, oyster, catfish, or crawfish meat served with cajun fries and dipping sauce.
Gumbo On H$20.00
Andouille sausage, shrimp, and chicken slow cooked creole style and served with scallion rice.
Location

10000 Town Center Ave Suite B

Columbia MD

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
