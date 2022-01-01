Poached Neighborhood Kitchen
Open today 7:00 AM - 2:00 PM
1253 Reviews
$$
9510 Lakewood Blvd
Downey, CA 90240
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Location
9510 Lakewood Blvd, Downey CA 90240
Nearby restaurants
Mar Chingon
Come in and enjoy!
Tacos Gavilan
Come in and enjoy!
Pita GR.
Fine-Fast Greek Greek Street Food
serving up Authentic and Inspired
pitas, salads and plates since 2018.
Louks Greek Baby Donuts
Come in and enjoy!