Poad's Pizza

Serving the Hartford community for over 20 years!

752 Grand Ave • $$

Strip Dinner$10.50
served with coleslaw, slice of bread and small fries
The Works - 16"$24.00
cheese, onions, mushrooms, black olives, sausage, pepperoni and green peppers
Soda - 2 liter$3.00
Large Fries$4.75
14 ounces
Garlic Bread - Cheese$4.25
Ranch Cheese Curds$6.95
your choice of sauce
The CS - 16"$22.00
cheese and sausage
Fish Dinner - 3 pc$13.50
served with coleslaw, slice of bread, small fries and tartar sauce
The Combo - 16"$22.00
cheese, sausage and pepperoni
Breaded Mushrooms$6.95
served with ranch
752 Grand Ave

Hartford WI

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Family owned and operated! Established in 1997, we offer fresh, high quality products.
"Taste The Difference!"

Russell's Tally Ho

No reviews yet

Located among the hills of Kettle Moraine State Park, just minutes from historic Holy Hill Basilica just over a mile from Erin Hills golf course. Tally Ho offers an inviting menu and full bar. Guests can dine downstairs by the fireplace, dine at our pub tables, or eat at the bar and watch your favorite sports team on one of our 7 TV's. Book an event in our beautiful upper party area, or weather permitting enjoy a pint on our outside patio.
When the weather is warmer, guests can take advantage of our volleyball courts, horse shoe pitches, bag boards, and fire pit.

A community landmark built in 1857, The Carriage House is a late-night venue specializing in drink service and entertainment. It combines the original architecture for what was an actual carriage house almost two centuries ago, with the modern amenities of 21st century bar life. Serving beer, cocktails, wine, and delicious appetizer-style food, The Carriage House strives to be Slinger's go-to stop for late night fun!

