Pocha

Modern Mexicana Kitchen. Highland Park, Los Angeles. Fresh, healthy, vegan-friendly. Traditional with a twist. Come for the food, stay for the love.

6101 York Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

EL HONGO$4.50
Portabello, shitake & oyster mushrooms sautéed in avocado
oil paired with our salsa habanera (V)
TOSTONES$7.00
Served with a side of mojo de ajo (GF) (V)
CILANTRO WHITE RICE$3.00
ELOTE A LA POCHA$6.00
Whole grilled corn drizzled with crema Mexicana, sprinkled with cotija cheese & cilantro (GF) (V-OPT)
MINI CHEESE QUESADILLA - Flour Tortilla$4.50
CHICKEN MOLE$5.00
Shredded chicken breast smothered in our artisanal mole poblano sauce, topped
with toasted sesame seeds & crema Mexicana
BRAISED BRISKET$5.50
Braised brisket in New Mexico chile sauce paired with our salsa Roja
GUACAMOLE & CHIPS$5.50
Avocado, scallions, cilantro, white onion, citrus (GF) (V)
AL PASTOR$4.00
Grilled pork in our signature Pocha marinade, paired with our habanero marmalade
CHICKEN TINGA$4.00
Shredded chicken in a mild red chile sauce, topped with crema Mexicana, cotija
cheese & cilantro paired with our salsa Verde
Location

6101 York Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
