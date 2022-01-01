Go
Toast

Pocket Bar NYC

Come in and enjoy!

455 W 48th Street • $

Avg 4.7 (317 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients

Location

455 W 48th Street

New York NY

Sunday4:00 pm - 12:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 12:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 1:30 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Macarena

No reviews yet

We are a Latin restaurant in the heart of New York

Badshah Modern Indian restaurant

No reviews yet

A fusion of flavors from the Indian subcontinent mixed with soul food, Badshah is here to tease your palette with small bites fit for royalty.

Dutch Fred's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Harrow New York

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston