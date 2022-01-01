Go
Pocketstone Cafe

The Pocketstone Cafe in Downtown Bigfork serves breakfast and lunch every day but Thanksgiving and Christmas. Delivering home-cooked goodness, it's hours are 7 am to 2:30 pm.

444 Electric Ave.

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich$8.00
Toast, biscuit, or English muffin with scrambled egg and choice of cheese. Meat is optional.
Basic Breakfast$13.00
Eggs, potatoes or grits, toast, and bacon, sausage, ham, or chicken links.
Eggs Benedict$12.50
Toasted English muffin with grilled ham, poached eggs, and Hollandaise sauce. Potatoes too.
Meat Side$4.00
Bacon, sausage, ham, or chicken links.
Biscuit and Gravy
Just a biscuit (or two) smothered in our sausage gravy.
Country Fried Steak & Eggs$15.00
A battered cube steak deep fried and covered with sausage gravy. Served with Potatoes or grits and toast or pancakes (for $2 more).
Soup of the Day
Homemade every day:
M: Jambalaya
T: SW Chicken Chowder
W: Broccoli Cheddar
Th: Chili
F: Clam Chowder
Sat: Beef Barley
Sun: Salsa Corn Chowder
Short Stack$6.00
Two buttermilk pancakes.
Reuben$15.00
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, spiced sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing grilled on marbled rye bread .
Pocket Club$15.00
Like the BLT and the Turkey sandwich combined.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
High Chairs
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

444 Electric Ave.

Bigfork MT

Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

