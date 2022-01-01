Pocketstone Cafe
The Pocketstone Cafe in Downtown Bigfork serves breakfast and lunch every day but Thanksgiving and Christmas. Delivering home-cooked goodness, it's hours are 7 am to 2:30 pm.
444 Electric Ave.
Location
444 Electric Ave.
Bigfork MT
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
