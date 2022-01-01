Go
Poco Piatti

6710 W Central Ave #1

Popular Items

Ara-yes Halabi
Spiced and twice ground lamb stuffed inside homemade pita bread toasted in the dining room oven served with hommos for dipping. The lamb is spiced with fresh chopped parsley and finely chopped onion. The ara-yes is cut into 4 triangular pieces. This dish is a Beirut and Byblos treat. It is important to let your customer know the only difference in Poco Piatti’s ara-yes is the appetizer size portion. The Ara-Yes is a house specialty. Some customers may describe this dish as the lamb sandwich.
Pairs well with Chateau Kefraya Red, Red Zinfandel, Coppola Merlot. Typically, stay away from a red that is too full bodied with lamb- you don’t want to overpower or compete with the natural lamb taste.
Fatoosh
A vegetarian dish.
Chopped tomato, cucumber, green pepper, onions, and toasted pita chips tossed together with fresh lemon juice, olive oil and sumac spice. An absolutely wonderful salad. The sumac (sue- mock) is actually a blend of many spices that exhibit a citrus/lemon flavor. The sumac is a fruiting bush that grows wild in most Mediterranean regions – the small berries are cultivated, dried, and ground to spice a variety of dishes in many cultures. The sumac spice is also well known for its medicinal purposes – aiding in digestion, a natural diuretic, fever reducer, and stomach settler.
This dish has little prep time, and is a fantastic dish to get your customers started.
Pair with most any red or white. The Kefrayas are from the region and would be a first choice.
2 Kabobs$16.00
Poco Chicken Tips
Roasted Garlic Feta Dip
A vegetarian dish that is gluten free
Roasted garlic with Fresh herbs, feta and cream cheese and topped with fresh diced tomato. Add the fresh blue corn tortillas for dipping $1
Pairs well with most any wine or beer. Suggest drink from the region. Red Kasara.
Poco Beef Tips
Gluten Free
Can be beef or chicken. Chicken Tips are marinated the same as Kabobs.
This is a well-known dish at Byblos calls it Byblos Best, and Beirut calls it…yes-you guessed it…Beirut’s best. Poco’s version is a smaller sampling size which enables customers to try other dishes as well.
Poco’s uses shavings of tenderloin tips and sautés them in garlic and butter. As the beef finishes cooking a splash of lemon juice brings all the flavors together. The tip shavings are served on a bed of a hommos with fresh parsley and paprika.
It is difficult to prepare the tips any other way but well done, due to their small size. Pair with Red Kefraya.
5 Pieces Bread$2.00
Greek Salad
A vegetarian dish.
Spring mix, tomato, onion, cucumber, Greek olives, and feta cheese tossed with homemade Greek dressing. The dressing is olive oil, red wine vinegar, balsamic vinegar, and dry Greek spices.
An excellent suggestion to get your customer started right away. The dish takes only moments to prepare.
Pairs well with Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, White Kefraya
Meat Grape Leaves
5 or 10 Hand rolled grape leaves per order with a lemon wedge
Poco Piatti’s grape leaves are homemade using the family recipe for over 30 years. This is the same recipe that The Beirut has been using for over the past 30 years.
The grape leaves have a reputation of being a Toledo tradition.
A combination of ground lamb and beef with rice and a touch of cinnamon rolled inside a tender grape leaf served with a fresh wedge of lemon.
This dish is readily available, and should be an easy suggest to get your customer started on their dining experience.
Pair with Red or White Kefraya, or Sauvignon Blanc.
Riad’s Hummous B Tahini
Translation: Hummous with tahini.
A vegetarian dish that is gluten free
Toledo OH

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
