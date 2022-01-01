Poco Piatti

A vegetarian dish.

Chopped tomato, cucumber, green pepper, onions, and toasted pita chips tossed together with fresh lemon juice, olive oil and sumac spice. An absolutely wonderful salad. The sumac (sue- mock) is actually a blend of many spices that exhibit a citrus/lemon flavor. The sumac is a fruiting bush that grows wild in most Mediterranean regions – the small berries are cultivated, dried, and ground to spice a variety of dishes in many cultures. The sumac spice is also well known for its medicinal purposes – aiding in digestion, a natural diuretic, fever reducer, and stomach settler.

This dish has little prep time, and is a fantastic dish to get your customers started.

Pair with most any red or white. The Kefrayas are from the region and would be a first choice.

