Pocono Brewery Company Lehigh Valley Taproom
Come on in and enjoy!
938 Lifestyle Center
Popular Items
Location
938 Lifestyle Center
Whitehall PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Griddle 145
Come in and enjoy!
New York Gyro
Come in and enjoy!
The Aladdin Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Hops at the Paddock
Good Times, Great Food, Good People