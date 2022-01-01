Go
Pocono Brewery Company Lehigh Valley Taproom

938 Lifestyle Center

Popular Items

Pizza Margherita$16.00
Burrata Pizza$22.00
Giant Brew Pretzel$12.00
Portofino$18.00
BBQ Chicken Pizza$18.00
Molta Carne$19.00
Tuscany Pizza$19.00
Caesar Salad$15.00
Rustica Pizza$18.00
Pbc Pizza$18.00
Location

938 Lifestyle Center

Whitehall PA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
