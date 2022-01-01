Go
Pocono Brewery Company

With custom designed Italian brewing equipment, an authentic oak wood burning pizza oven and a thirst for excellence, we aim to create a place where friends and family can come together and share in our passion.

Bianca Pizza$16.00
Fresh Mozzarella - Olive Oil - Basil
Burrata Caprese Salad$19.00
Burrata - Procuito - Tomatoes Artichoke Hearts Arugula - Balsamic Vinaigrette
NEPA Chopped Cobb Salad$14.00
Pizza Margherita$13.00
Fresh Mozzarella - Olive Oil Plum Tomato Sauce - Basil
BBQ Chicken Pizza$18.00
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Seating
Delivery
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2092 Route 611

Swiftwater PA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
