Pocono Lake restaurants you'll love

Pocono Lake restaurants
  • Pocono Lake

Pocono Lake's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Must-try Pocono Lake restaurants

DOMINIC'S PIZZA image

 

Dominic's Pizza

584 Route 940, Pocono Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Steak$11.82
8oz of Tender Sirloin Beef White American Cheese is used unless a different choice is made in modifiers
Cheese Steak$11.94
8oz of Tender Sirloin Beef White American Cheese is used unless a different choice is made in modifiers
16 Inch Cheese Pizza$17.94
Fresh, hand-tossed dough, topped with homemade pizza sauce made from the finest quality tomatoes of Northern California, and mozzarella cheese ground in-house daily.
More about Dominic's Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

The Fun Connection - 951 Route 940

951 Route 940, Pocono Lake

No reviews yet
More about The Fun Connection - 951 Route 940
Restaurant banner

 

Joanie & Pete's Dairy King - 951 route 940

951 route 940, Pocono Lake

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Joanie & Pete's Dairy King - 951 route 940
