Pocono Winery Tasting and Taproom
Closed today
No reviews yet
1656 US-209
Brodheadsville, PA 18322
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Location
1656 US-209, Brodheadsville PA 18322
Nearby restaurants
Mountain View Vineyard Winery Brewery & Distillery
Mountain View Vineyard is the perfect destination for a relaxing afternoon. Come taste the finest wine, beer & distilled spirits produced right here in the Poconos. For almost fifteen years we have grown our vineyard to a 100 acre farm with thousands of vines surrounded by beautiful mountain ranges.
After a wine, beer or spirits tastings, you can enjoy your favorite beverage and food from our bistro while taking in our beautiful views from our wrap around porch or by our fireplace. Cheers! #seriouslyfun
Saylorsburg Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Sunset Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Sorrenti Family Estate Winery, Distillery & Pizzeria
Enjoy award winning wines, spirits & delectable brick oven pizza from our family owned establishment. The Sorrenti Family and their team have been serving the Poconos for over 40 years, and look forward to bringing you "wines from the heart."