La Petite Frite

Authentic Belgian frites and comfort food!

3715 Madison road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Extra sauce$1.00
LPF Poutine Combo$16.00
Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup$16.00
Brie and truffle gilled cheese with house made tomato soup!
Frites$8.00
Waffle$6.00
Brussels-style waffle! Crispy exterior with light fluffy inside! Buttered and dusted with powdered sugar!
Vegan Poutine$16.00
Vegan gravy, vegan cheese curds, topped with vegan black truffle mayo and green onions. Also GF!!
Belgian Stew "Carbonade"$14.00
Beef braised for four hours with Belgian beer, onions, Dijon mustard, brown sugar and spices! Served with a side of frites!
LPF Poutine$18.00
Frites topped with Belgian beef stew, Urban Stead cheese curds, roasted garlic aioli and green onions!
Brie, Sprouts and Black Truffle Mayo$14.00
Sliced brie, local greens, black truffle mayo on Fork and Pie toasted sourdough!
Location

3715 Madison road

Cincinnati OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
