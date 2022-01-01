Go
Khana Gourmet Indian Grill

3715 Madison road

Popular Items

Tandoori Chicken$16.00
Originating from the northern state of Punjab, this Indian delicacy blends exotic spices with fresh rich yogurt, which is then used to marinate our tender boneless chicken thighs. Once we marinate it for atleast 18-24 hours we grill our Tandoori chicken to order so we achieve the most authentic flavor and texture just as its prepared in India.
Side Goan Coconut Curry$5.00
Side portion of Goan Coconut Curry
Rice$2.00
White Basmati Rice
Khana Combination$19.00
Having a difficult time deciding what to try? The combination provides you with our signature Tandoori Chicken, “Masala Magic” Chicken, and our savory Seekh Kebabs. The perfect way to experience a varied range of flavors that may still leave you wondering which one is your favorite. Served with a small side of Raita for dipping.
Goan Coconut Curry$14.00
Goa is a region in India famous for its beaches and rich curries. The abundant combination of rich coconut milk, sweet coconut flakes and a tropical, aromatic spice blend will leave you with a flavor experience you’ll crave time and again. Seafoods such as shrimp are highly recommended as the protein of choice in this smooth tropical style curry or you can add your choice of vegetables, chicken, shrimp, or lamb and enjoy!
Seekh Kebabs$17.00
We take fresh ground beef, combine it with a savory spice blend, add aromatic herbs and skewer the mixture into small cylinders of meat for grilling. Even though Seekh Kebabs are traditionally made in a Tandoor oven, we prepare ours using a fresh char-grilled method which allows a slight smokey flavor to be sealed in during the grilling process. Served with a small side of Raita for dipping.
Naan$3.00
Classic Indian Bread made with yogurt
"Masala Magic" Chicken$16.00
We take America’s 1st Indian BBQ rub (“Masala Magic”) and generously coat our chicken thighs before we grill them to order. This signature rub is a flavor packed fusion of traditional American BBQ rub and an exotic variety of Indian spices. The slightly sweet and bold savory flavor is unlike anything you have experienced so far.
Pav Bhaji$10.00
As one of India’s most popular street foods, Pav Bhaji is an exotic and spicy mixed vegetable mash of potato, cauliflower, peas, carrots, green beans, and corn served with soft butter-grilled buns adding the perfect crispy texture to this incredible snack. We top it with chopped red onion, cilantro, and lemon juice for the most authentic experience
Makhani Curry$14.00
In the Indian language the word “Makhani” means “with butter”. This style of curry is very commonly consumed throughout many Indian restaurants globally. The complexity of spices along with real butter and cream make our Makhani curry a rich and decadent experience with our fresh made naans, of course. We top it with sliced almonds and fresh cilantro. The most common protein found in Makhani is chicken. However, you can simply add your choice of shrimp, vegetables, chicken, or lamb to this curry and savor the experience!
Location

Cincinnati OH

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
