Go
Toast

Jimmie Lou's

Come in and enjoy a taste of New Orleans comfort food!

3715 Madison road

Avg 5 (9 reviews)

Popular Items

Hot Sausage PoBoy$16.00
House-made spicy beef patties, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo
2-Piece Fish Platter$12.00
2-Piece fried whiting, stewed greens, fried corn, sliced white bread
Shrimp PoBoy$17.00
Flash fried Gulf shrimp, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo
Red Beans and Rice$5.00
Vegetarian Jambalaya$15.00
Sweet potatoes. Black eye peas, Cajun spices, trinity, rice
Cajun Jambalaya$18.00
Chicken, andouille sausage, Cajun spices, trinity, rice
Stewed Greens$5.00
Catfish PoBoy$16.00
Fried catfish, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo
Beignets$5.00
French doughnut, powdered sugar
See full menu

Location

3715 Madison road

Cincinnati OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Padrino Oakley

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Parts & Labor

No reviews yet

We are all about NEW SCHOOL BARBECUE.
We blend bold spices, fresh local ingredients, and hardwood smoke culminating in imaginative, yet familiar, dishes...it's barbecue with a worldview.
We offer dine-in meals, carryout, curbside pickup and catering services.

Campfire Foods Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Market Over There

No reviews yet

We’re a food and drink destination making local reachable; featuring 8 new restaurant concepts, a cocktail bar and bottle shop, a local market, and event space.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston