Podnah's Pit BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
BBQ
1625 NE Killingsworth St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1625 NE Killingsworth St
Portland OR
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Rabbit's Cafe
Healthy. Delicious. Vegan.
Wild Thing
Wild Thing is a plant-based café serving vegetable bowls, snacks, coffee and natural wine. Everything is local, seasonal and organic. We are 100% vegan and gluten free!
Bamboo Sushi
The world’s first certified sustainable sushi restaurant serving a menu of signature sushi rolls, traditional nigiri, Japanese-inspired plates and more.
Petite Provence
Come in and enjoy!