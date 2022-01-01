Go
Poe's Tavern

Craft Burgers, Craft Brews!!

363 Atlantic Boulevard

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kids Mac and Cheese$6.50
Mac and Cheese Served with Hand-Cut Fries
Beef Raven$13.25
Plain burger
Beef Sleeper$15.75
Roasted Garlic Blue Cheese & Buffalo Fried Shrimp
Beef Gold Bug Plus$14.25
Choice of Pimiento, Roasted Garlic Blue, Sweet Pepper Goat or Jalapeno Jack Cheese
Beef Pit & Pendulum$15.00
Applewood Bacon & Cheddar Cheese
Chicken Quesadilla$10.25
Grilled Marinated Chicken with Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheeses, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Chipotle Sour Cream
Chicken Salad$15.00
Mixed Greens with Grilled Chicken, Applewood Bacon, Grape Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Pimiento Cheese Crouton & Tomato Vinaigrette
Beef Gold Bug$13.75
Choice of Cheddar, Monterey Jack or Swiss Cheese
Veggie Raven$10.75
House Made Black Bean Patty with no Cheese.
Served with Hand-Cut Fries
Kids Burger with Cheese$6.50
4oz Burger with Cheddar Cheese
Served with Hand-Cut Fries
Location

363 Atlantic Boulevard

Atlantic Beach FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
ABBQ Meat & Drink

ABBQ is open Tuesday-Sunday from 11AM-10PM. Patrons can choose from prime brisket, duroc pulled pork, duroc pork spareribs, smoked turkey, and ABBQ’s home-made sausage, all available by the pound.
Pit Boss Blake Joyal oversees four custom smokers built by Moberg Smokers in Dripping Springs, Texas. While serving up traditional side items & bar snacks like frito pie and pimento cheese with charred sourdough and tomato jam.
Locally owned and operated, ABBQ stayed true to the neighborhood by extending the experience outdoors where a giant backyard is basecamp for corn hole, kids play, and private events.

Joseph's Pizza- Atlantic Beach

Longtime, family-friendly pizza joint popular for creative pies, pasta classics & cannoli's.

Culhane’s Irish Pub

Atlantic Beach (AB)
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Jumpin' Jax House of Food

COME IN and ENJOY!

