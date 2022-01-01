Go
Poindexter's

Serving fantastic drinks and food at affordable prices! Awesome entertainment most nights by local DJs and musical artists.

5955 Old Shell Rd

Popular Items

Chili Cheese Dog$6.95
Cream Cheese Stuffed Jalapenos$4.95
The Poindexter$14.95
The Poindexter - 1/2 pound mixture of burger and Conecuh sausage plus jalapeno... oh my...
Fish Tacos$9.95
Three soft tortillas filled with fish, slaw, pico de gallo and topped with our famous spicy ranch sauce. Choice of side
Garbage Fries$6.25
Crinkle cut fries covered with a little bit of everything / anything that we have. Nacho Cheese, Honey Mustard, Ranch, Spicy Ranch, meat of the day and more. Every time is different...
Chili Cheese Burger$7.75
Wings$6.95
Cheese Sticks$4.95
Classic Cheeseburger$7.50
Grilled to perfection, your cheeseburger comes with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles and a side
Patty Melt$8.50
Your choice of half or quarter pound patty, grilled then topped with grilled onions and melted swiss cheese, and served on Texas toast. Your choice of sides.
Location

5955 Old Shell Rd

Mobile AL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

