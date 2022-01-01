Go
Toast

Point Brugge Cafe

Your Neighborhood Takeout Spot
Open Wed-Sun 3:00-8:00

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

401 Hastings Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (2236 reviews)

Popular Items

Moules Frites Classic$27.00
white wine, shallots, garlic, cream sauce, side of brugge frites
House Salad$8.00
mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, grana padano, lemon vinaigrette
sm 7/ lg 11
Chaud Chevre Salad$16.00
mixed greens, warmed goat cheese, asparagus, roasted red peppers, lemon vinaigrette
add salmon, shrimp or chicken
Roasted Beet Salad$15.00
mixed greens, shaved fennel, candied walnuts, feta, citrus balsamic vinaigrette
Macaroni Gratin$13.00
blend of gruyere, parmesan & cheddar
Point Burger$17.00
ground lamb and beef, Mediterranean dry rub, herb whipped feta, arugula, roasted tomato, pickled onion
Brugge Frites$8.00
served with Basil Mayo
Café Chicken$13.00
Grilled chicken, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, gruyere, arugula, balsamic glaze on baguette
Burger$13.00
lettuce, onion, pickle on kaiser roll served with Brugge slaw
Piece of Baguette$1.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

401 Hastings Street

Pittsburgh PA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Revival on Lincoln

No reviews yet

American fine dining full service restaurant and bar housed in a historic mansion in Pittsburgh, PA.

KLVN Coffee Lab

No reviews yet

Specialty coffee roaster and cafe.

Two Sisters

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wings & a Prayer

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston