Point Pleasant Beach bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Point Pleasant Beach restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Point Pleasant Beach

The Shore House Bar & Grill image

 

The Shore House Bar & Grill

2114 NJ-88, Point Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Boneless wings (5)$8.00
served with bleu cheese and celery
Blackened Bites$15.00
choice of steak or tuna - blackened and seared - horseradish or red pepper aioli
Boneless wings (10)$14.00
served with bleu cheese and celery
More about The Shore House Bar & Grill
The Off Shore Restaurant image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Off Shore Restaurant

225 Ocean Ave, Point Pleasant Beach

Avg 4.2 (526 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parmigiana Entrée$23.00
served with spaghetti-
served with a house salad
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich$14.00
italian roll, french fries
Classic Pizza$13.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella
More about The Off Shore Restaurant
B2 Bistro + Bar image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

B2 Bistro + Bar

709 Arnold Ave, Point Pleasant Beach

Avg 4.3 (335 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tempura Shrimp Roll$11.00
tempura shrimp, carrot & avocado finished with eel sauce
B2 Dry Aged Burger$17.00
8oz dry aged burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, housemade pickles, brioche bun, fresh cut fries
Harvest Salad$14.00
mixed greens, farro, local squash, apples, pecans, walnut vinaigrette
More about B2 Bistro + Bar
Main pic

 

Sinners Steakhouse

20 Inlet Dr, Point Pleasant Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Sinners Steakhouse

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Point Pleasant Beach

Chicken Sandwiches

Pretzels

Map

More near Point Pleasant Beach to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Belmar

Avg 3.4 (8 restaurants)

Manasquan

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Neptune

No reviews yet

Sea Girt

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Brick

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Spring Lake

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Bradley Beach

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston