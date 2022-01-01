Point Pleasant Beach bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Point Pleasant Beach
More about The Shore House Bar & Grill
The Shore House Bar & Grill
2114 NJ-88, Point Pleasant
|Popular items
|Boneless wings (5)
|$8.00
served with bleu cheese and celery
|Blackened Bites
|$15.00
choice of steak or tuna - blackened and seared - horseradish or red pepper aioli
|Boneless wings (10)
|$14.00
served with bleu cheese and celery
More about The Off Shore Restaurant
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Off Shore Restaurant
225 Ocean Ave, Point Pleasant Beach
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmigiana Entrée
|$23.00
served with spaghetti-
served with a house salad
|Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
|$14.00
italian roll, french fries
|Classic Pizza
|$13.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella
More about B2 Bistro + Bar
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
B2 Bistro + Bar
709 Arnold Ave, Point Pleasant Beach
|Popular items
|Tempura Shrimp Roll
|$11.00
tempura shrimp, carrot & avocado finished with eel sauce
|B2 Dry Aged Burger
|$17.00
8oz dry aged burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, housemade pickles, brioche bun, fresh cut fries
|Harvest Salad
|$14.00
mixed greens, farro, local squash, apples, pecans, walnut vinaigrette