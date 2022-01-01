Cake in Point Pleasant Beach
Point Pleasant Beach restaurants that serve cake
WRAPS • PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
MonAlyssa Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
1635 Bay Ave, Point Pleasant
|Limoncello Raspberry Cake
|$8.00
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Half Moon Point
2154 Bridge Ave, Point Pleasant
|Flourless Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$10.00
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
B2 Bistro + Bar
709 Arnold Ave, Point Pleasant Beach
|Crab Cake Club
|$21.00
bacon, lemon dill aioli, lettuce, tomato, fries
|NY Cheese Cake
|$12.00
raspberry pomegranate compote, whipped cream, fresh herbs
|Chocolate Cake For 2
|$16.00