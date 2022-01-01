Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Point Pleasant Beach

Point Pleasant Beach restaurants
Toast

Point Pleasant Beach restaurants that serve cake

MonAlyssa Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

MonAlyssa Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

1635 Bay Ave, Point Pleasant

Avg 4.5 (537 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Limoncello Raspberry Cake$8.00
More about MonAlyssa Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
Half Moon Point image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Half Moon Point

2154 Bridge Ave, Point Pleasant

Avg 3.5 (166 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flourless Chocolate Mousse Cake$10.00
More about Half Moon Point
B2 Bistro + Bar image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

B2 Bistro + Bar

709 Arnold Ave, Point Pleasant Beach

Avg 4.3 (335 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Club$21.00
bacon, lemon dill aioli, lettuce, tomato, fries
NY Cheese Cake$12.00
raspberry pomegranate compote, whipped cream, fresh herbs
Chocolate Cake For 2$16.00
More about B2 Bistro + Bar

